$7.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) to announce $7.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Danaher’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.82 billion and the highest is $7.25 billion. Danaher reported sales of $5.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Danaher will report full year sales of $28.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.44 billion to $29.06 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $30.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.49 billion to $31.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Danaher.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark began coverage on Danaher in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.53.

NYSE:DHR opened at $316.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.59 billion, a PE ratio of 42.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $314.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Danaher has a 12 month low of $207.79 and a 12 month high of $333.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

In other Danaher news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total transaction of $4,766,373.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 8,670 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 252.7% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 22,144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after buying an additional 15,866 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

