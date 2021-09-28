$74.70 Million in Sales Expected for Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) will announce $74.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Despegar.com’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $73.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $76.40 million. Despegar.com reported sales of $11.74 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 536.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Despegar.com will report full year sales of $297.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $278.20 million to $308.88 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $570.19 million, with estimates ranging from $559.00 million to $583.67 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Despegar.com.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $63.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.40 million. Despegar.com had a negative return on equity of 140.97% and a negative net margin of 76.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Despegar.com currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DESP. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Despegar.com during the second quarter valued at $498,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Despegar.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,322,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Despegar.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $746,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Despegar.com by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 752,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,937,000 after acquiring an additional 344,276 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Despegar.com by 9.8% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 31,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DESP traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.11. 315,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,507. The stock has a market cap of $848.90 million, a PE ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Despegar.com has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $17.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.12.

About Despegar.com

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

