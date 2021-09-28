$806.70 Million in Sales Expected for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) to post sales of $806.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for EnerSys’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $799.00 million and the highest is $819.10 million. EnerSys posted sales of $708.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnerSys will report full-year sales of $3.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow EnerSys.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $814.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.10 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 13.76%.

ENS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research raised shares of EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of EnerSys from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

In other EnerSys news, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 4,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.26, for a total transaction of $379,668.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,981.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $603,642.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,015,148.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 0.3% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 5.1% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 1.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 8.2% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 1.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ENS opened at $77.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $64.70 and a 12 month high of $104.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is currently 15.59%.

About EnerSys

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

