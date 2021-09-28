83,561 Shares in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Acquired by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 83,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of VEREIT by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,759,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,473,000 after purchasing an additional 780,978 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in VEREIT by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,156,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,139,000 after buying an additional 91,654 shares during the period. Glendon Capital Management LP boosted its position in VEREIT by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 4,076,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,449,000 after buying an additional 849,924 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its position in VEREIT by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 3,508,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,487,000 after buying an additional 1,299,425 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in VEREIT by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,480,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,260,000 after buying an additional 363,013 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VER opened at $45.94 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.14. VEREIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $50.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 5.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.47). VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 22.20%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. VEREIT’s payout ratio is currently 59.49%.

VER has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Capital One Financial cut shares of VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VEREIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.86.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

