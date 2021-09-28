85,302 Shares in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Bought by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 85,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,175,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 38.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

AY has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

NASDAQ:AY opened at $35.38 on Tuesday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 52 week low of $27.41 and a 52 week high of $48.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.21 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $375.99 million for the quarter. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 2.87%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 1,433.33%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

