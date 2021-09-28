ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Stock Position Raised by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,279 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in ABB by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 6,784 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ABB by 166,521.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 731,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,288,000 after purchasing an additional 731,028 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in ABB by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ABB in the 1st quarter worth about $747,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in ABB by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays set a $36.78 target price on shares of ABB and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ABB has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.88.

ABB stock opened at $34.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.49. ABB Ltd has a twelve month low of $24.07 and a twelve month high of $38.03.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.25 billion. ABB had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABB Profile

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

