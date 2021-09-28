AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $1,835,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,826,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,623,000 after buying an additional 103,972 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 7.1% in the second quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 157,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,728,000 after buying an additional 10,455 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.6% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,121,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,321,000 after buying an additional 59,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 309,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,474,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.47.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV opened at $107.25 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.11 and a 52 week high of $121.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.81. The firm has a market cap of $189.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.24%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

