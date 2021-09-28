AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 972,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,284 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.06% of AbbVie worth $109,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% during the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.6% during the second quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in AbbVie by 1.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,179,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,207,000 after buying an additional 193,109 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in AbbVie by 11.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 471,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,137,000 after buying an additional 47,609 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $1,802,000. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.47.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.05. 113,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,024,817. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The company has a market cap of $190.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $79.11 and a one year high of $121.53.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.