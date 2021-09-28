ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Shares of ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) fell 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.64 and last traded at $13.64. 11,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 884% from the average session volume of 1,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.49.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.22 and a 200-day moving average of $12.65.

About ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF)

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

