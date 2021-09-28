Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Position Increased by 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC

12th Street Asset Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,468 shares during the quarter. Acadia Healthcare comprises about 0.4% of 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,803,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,487,000 after buying an additional 2,097,022 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 383.3% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,651,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,395,000 after buying an additional 1,310,191 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 11,160.2% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 875,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,051,000 after buying an additional 868,150 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 4.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,782,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,112,000 after buying an additional 450,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $23,949,000.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACHC. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.88.

Acadia Healthcare stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.11. 5,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,316. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of -8.45, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.56. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a one year low of $27.92 and a one year high of $68.65.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.88 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 27.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

