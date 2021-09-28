Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

Acadia Realty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 72.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Acadia Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 250.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Acadia Realty Trust to earn $1.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.6%.

NYSE AKR opened at $20.28 on Tuesday. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $22.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.48.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.22). Acadia Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.52%. As a group, analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on AKR. Truist upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Securities raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.13.

In related news, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $215,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorrence T. Kellar sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $51,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,679.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

