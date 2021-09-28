Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $188.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.45% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Acceleron’s late-stage candidate, sotatercept, which is being developed for pulmonary arterial hypertension, promises potential. Sales of Reblozyl, used for treating anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia, have shown an encouraging trend and this bodes well for Acceleron as it ensures a steady stream of royalties for the company. The label expansion of Reblozyl increases the sales potential of the drug. Acceleron’s collaboration with a bigwig like Bristol-Myers is also positive given the latter’s expertise. However, the company is highly dependent on Reblozyl royalties for growth. Moreover, any pipeline or regulatory setbacks related to sotatercept will adversely impact prospects. Shares have outperformed the industry in the year so far. Shares have gained steam of late on rumors of a potential takeover by a pharma giant.”

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on XLRN. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $113.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.23.

Shares of XLRN stock traded up $6.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $185.31. 58,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,835. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of -50.13 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.31. Acceleron Pharma has a 1 year low of $99.98 and a 1 year high of $182.44.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.18). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 221.15% and a negative return on equity of 26.79%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 6,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total value of $997,832.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 57,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $7,326,768.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,100 shares of company stock valued at $13,097,416. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 915.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the first quarter worth $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

