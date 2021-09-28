Accenture (NYSE:ACN) PT Raised to $385.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $330.00 to $385.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ACN. upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $352.42.

Shares of ACN opened at $334.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $329.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture has a 52-week low of $212.45 and a 52-week high of $345.52.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total value of $1,413,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,068,360.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $825,422.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at $6,165,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,333 shares of company stock valued at $4,826,161. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,327,745 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,466,412,000 after purchasing an additional 157,577 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 9.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,279,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,619,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,098 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,887,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,007,673,000 after purchasing an additional 98,816 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Accenture by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,181,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,992,899,000 after acquiring an additional 323,633 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Accenture by 3.8% in the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,238,617 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,428,662,000 after acquiring an additional 303,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

