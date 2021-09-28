Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,721 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,636 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,395,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $34,411,000 after buying an additional 253,000 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 551,277 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,588,000 after buying an additional 136,337 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 444,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,964,000 after buying an additional 37,036 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,785,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 178,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

Shares of BBN stock opened at $26.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.39 and a 200-day moving average of $25.51. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $27.49.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Profile

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of taxable municipal securities known as Build America Bonds.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.