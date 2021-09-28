Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 12,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 50.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,840 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 14.2% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,731 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 1.1% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 156,479 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 6.7% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 57,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 3,574 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 3.8% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 107,657 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 3,979 shares during the period. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DSM opened at $8.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.18. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $8.59.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize current income exempt from federal income tax to the extent consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

