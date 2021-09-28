Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Has $11.08 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 6.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 134,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,427 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 2.6% of Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $11,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 226.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000.

BSV opened at $81.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.19 and a 200-day moving average of $82.23. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.90 and a 12-month high of $83.06.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

