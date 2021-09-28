Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Invests $344,000 in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,048 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the second quarter worth $26,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the first quarter worth $29,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the second quarter worth $82,000. Meristem Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 121.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 24,541 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 13,441 shares during the last quarter. 17.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VKQ stock opened at $13.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.60. Invesco Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $11.86 and a twelve month high of $14.15.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0524 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%.

Invesco Municipal Trust Profile

Invesco Municipal Trust operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on July 19, 1991 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

