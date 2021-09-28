Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 35,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VGM. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,929 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 4,692 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 15,353 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 508,278 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after acquiring an additional 63,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. 17.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VGM opened at $13.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.91. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $14.36.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a $0.0538 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Profile

Invesco Trust For Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on January 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

