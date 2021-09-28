Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Sells 5,637 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,637 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.6% of Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 270.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

IVV opened at $440.91 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $323.72 and a 12 month high of $456.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $445.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $427.44.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

