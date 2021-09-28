Actinium Trading Up 2.7% Over Last 7 Days (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 27th. One Actinium coin can currently be bought for about $0.0244 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Actinium has a total market capitalization of $852,700.38 and $67,850.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Actinium has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Actinium alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000196 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000067 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 43.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Actinium Coin Profile

ACM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 34,949,500 coins. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Buying and Selling Actinium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Actinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Actinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.