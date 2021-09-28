Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Bought by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 12.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 28.2% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 151,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,499,000 after purchasing an additional 33,405 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 11.3% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 237.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 56,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 39,491 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 0.6% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 136,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,003,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,083,000. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $75.08 on Tuesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.19 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53. The stock has a market cap of $58.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,191.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$100.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.91.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

