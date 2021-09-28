AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) CAO Sells $22,226.40 in Stock

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) CAO Frank Mullen sold 945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $22,226.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

AHCO stock opened at $23.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of -0.09. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 52-week low of $20.13 and a 52-week high of $41.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.41.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.03 million. AdaptHealth had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 8.18%. AdaptHealth’s quarterly revenue was up 165.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in AdaptHealth by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AdaptHealth during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in AdaptHealth by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in AdaptHealth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. 50.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AHCO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AdaptHealth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

