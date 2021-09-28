adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €350.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

adidas (FRA:ADS) has been assigned a €350.00 ($411.76) target price by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ADS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €320.00 ($376.47) target price on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €310.00 ($364.71) price objective on adidas in a research note on Monday, August 9th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Baader Bank set a €340.00 ($400.00) price target on adidas in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €360.00 ($423.53) price objective on adidas in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €320.00 ($376.47).

Shares of ADS stock opened at €278.60 ($327.76) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €303.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €293.68. adidas has a 52 week low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 52 week high of €201.01 ($236.48).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

