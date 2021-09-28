Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.180-$3.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.07 billion-$4.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.04 billion.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADBE. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $770.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $679.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $603.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $287.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.31, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $673.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $639.94 and its 200 day moving average is $560.85.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.71, for a total value of $303,394.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,063,910.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,779 shares of company stock worth $27,799,424. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Adobe stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 443 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

