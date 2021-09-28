Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 819 Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 191.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,066,000 after buying an additional 93,505 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $3,294,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 303,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,191,000 after purchasing an additional 49,588 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 468,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,531,000 after purchasing an additional 41,286 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,319,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,346,000 after purchasing an additional 40,027 shares during the period. 59.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXSM opened at $34.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 2.41. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.38 and a 1-year high of $87.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.05.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. On average, research analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AXSM shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Axsome Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company.

William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.67.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

