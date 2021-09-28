Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 1,164 Shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) by 7.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 27,677.8% in the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 99.5% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 51,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 25,612 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FCG stock opened at $17.07 on Tuesday. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a one year low of $5.69 and a one year high of $17.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.25.

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

