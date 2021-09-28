Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 9,488 Shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) by 68.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,488 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hyliion were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Hyliion in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Hyliion in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyliion in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of Hyliion by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 13,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of Hyliion in the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. 21.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Hyliion in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.63.

Shares of Hyliion stock opened at $9.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.13. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.69 and a 12-month high of $54.45.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts predict that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Hyliion news, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total value of $1,165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,472,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,608,772.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $1,682,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 800,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,579,000 in the last quarter. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hyliion Company Profile

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

