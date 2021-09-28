Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,458 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,345,287 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $412,007,000 after purchasing an additional 76,025 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,000,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $117,916,000 after purchasing an additional 25,285 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 884,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $108,803,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 28.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 691,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $85,146,000 after purchasing an additional 151,862 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 576.4% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 673,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $82,995,000 after purchasing an additional 574,252 shares during the period. 62.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.71.

In related news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 4,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $546,057.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Hubert Joly purchased 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $117.90 per share, for a total transaction of $990,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 34.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RL opened at $117.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52-week low of $65.20 and a 52-week high of $142.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.41. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.50.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $1.43. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.82) earnings per share. Ralph Lauren’s revenue for the quarter was up 182.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.76%.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

