Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 1,267 Shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Brady were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Brady by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 252,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,508,000 after purchasing an additional 19,697 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Brady by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in Brady by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 45,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 10,337 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Brady by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Brady during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,577,000. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,000 shares of Brady stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $55,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,675.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Brady stock opened at $51.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.57. Brady Co. has a one year low of $37.47 and a one year high of $61.76.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $306.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.71 million. Brady had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 11.33%. Brady’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Brady Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This is a boost from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Brady’s payout ratio is 33.21%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Brady from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About Brady

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

