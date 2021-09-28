Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 5,442 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 41.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,442 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 7.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 0.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 238,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,464,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the first quarter valued at approximately $316,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 33.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 13,107 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,215,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,655,000 after acquiring an additional 801,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Federated Hermes news, VP Dolores D. Dudiak sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,400.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 5,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $177,364.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

FHI stock opened at $32.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.16. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $34.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The company had revenue of $311.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.99 million. On average, research analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 33.44%.

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

