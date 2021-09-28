AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Acquired by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 41.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,615 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in AECOM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in AECOM by 1,645.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 611 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in AECOM by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 893 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in AECOM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in AECOM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACM opened at $66.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of -71.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.58. AECOM has a 52 week low of $39.92 and a 52 week high of $70.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.34.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AECOM will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 10.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $1,966,272.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 89,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,913,534. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

