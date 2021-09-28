agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Now Covered by Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of agilon health (NYSE:AGL) in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on agilon health from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded agilon health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on agilon health in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.27.

AGL opened at $26.98 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.23. agilon health has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $44.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $498.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.57 million. On average, research analysts expect that agilon health will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other agilon health news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 73,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $2,116,061.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John William Wulf sold 15,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $444,611.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,092,617 shares of company stock valued at $524,324,041.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of agilon health during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of agilon health during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of agilon health during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of agilon health during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of agilon health during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

