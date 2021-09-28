agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $26.45

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.45 and last traded at $26.45, with a volume of 306 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.10.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AGL. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of agilon health from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of agilon health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, agilon health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.23.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $498.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.57 million. As a group, analysts predict that agilon health, inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other agilon health news, Director John William Wulf sold 15,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $444,611.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, sold 17,904,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $518,865,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,092,617 shares of company stock valued at $524,324,041.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in agilon health during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

