Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agilysys, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative IT solutions to corporate and public-sector customers, with special expertise in select vertical markets, including retail and hospitality. The company uses technology-including hardware, software and services-to help customers resolve their most complicated IT needs. The company possesses expertise in enterprise architecture and high availability, infrastructure optimization, storage and resource management, and business continuity; and provides industry-specific software, services and expertise to the retail and hospitality markets. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Fla., Agilysys operates extensively throughout North America, with additional sales offices in the United Kingdom and China. “

Shares of AGYS traded down $2.52 on Tuesday, reaching $50.84. 756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,496. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.15. Agilysys has a 12 month low of $24.05 and a 12 month high of $64.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.77 and a beta of 1.47.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a positive return on equity of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $38.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilysys will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Agilysys news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 801 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $44,984.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Donald Anthony Demarinis sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $440,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,166.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,970 shares of company stock valued at $710,067. Company insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Agilysys by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 831,722 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,300,000 after acquiring an additional 36,411 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Agilysys by 12.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 70,852 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 7,612 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC increased its position in Agilysys by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 428,287 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,356,000 after acquiring an additional 42,450 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Agilysys by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,774 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,096,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Agilysys during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

