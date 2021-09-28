AH Equity Partners III L.L.C. Makes New $15.71 Million Investment in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

AH Equity Partners III L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 108,670 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,712,000. Splunk comprises about 2.4% of AH Equity Partners III L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. AH Equity Partners III L.L.C. owned about 0.07% of Splunk at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 42.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,811 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 38.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,964 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Splunk by 177.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,723 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Splunk by 18.0% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 26,342 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Splunk by 0.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,572 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPLK traded down $5.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.10. The stock had a trading volume of 12,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207,428. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.47. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $110.28 and a one year high of $222.19. The firm has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of -20.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $605.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.27 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 49.60% and a negative return on equity of 55.19%. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.02, for a total value of $126,403.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,763,413.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 358 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.02, for a total transaction of $54,065.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,931. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPLK. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Splunk from $225.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $148.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.10.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries.

