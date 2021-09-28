Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.50 (NYSE:APD)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 1.50 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, November 8th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

Air Products and Chemicals has increased its dividend by 41.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 39 consecutive years. Air Products and Chemicals has a dividend payout ratio of 62.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Air Products and Chemicals to earn $10.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.9%.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $261.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $57.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1 year low of $245.75 and a 1 year high of $327.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $274.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.79.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,941,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,002 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.88% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $558,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APD. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Susquehanna upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.24.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

