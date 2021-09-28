Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD) Sets New 1-Year High at $37.60

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.60 and last traded at $37.26, with a volume of 254900 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.11.

The stock has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.65.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AKZOD)

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings segments. It provides decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; mixing machines, color concepts, and training courses for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

