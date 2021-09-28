Albion Financial Group UT Acquires Shares of 344,625 Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 344,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,504,000. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 2.5% of Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $82.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.64. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $82.11 and a 1 year high of $83.47.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.106 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%.

