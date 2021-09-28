Albion Financial Group UT Buys New Stake in Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD)

Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,630,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Repro Med Systems by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,673,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after acquiring an additional 82,562 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Repro Med Systems by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 1,534,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,105,000 after purchasing an additional 620,630 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Repro Med Systems by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 496,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 153,105 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Repro Med Systems by 520.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 495,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 415,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Repro Med Systems by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 452,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 77,775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Repro Med Systems alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on KRMD shares. TheStreet cut Repro Med Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Repro Med Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

KRMD opened at $2.92 on Tuesday. Repro Med Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $7.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.64. The stock has a market cap of $129.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.71 and a beta of 0.47.

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Repro Med Systems had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $5.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Repro Med Systems, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Repro Med Systems news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 35.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Repro Med Systems Company Profile

Repro-Med Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of proprietary medical devices. Its product portfolio includes FREEDOM60, FreedomEdge syringe drivers, Precision Flow Rate Tubing, and HIgH-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets. The company was founded by Andrew I. Sealfon and Adrian W.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Repro Med Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repro Med Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.