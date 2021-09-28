Albion Financial Group UT Invests $3.70 Million in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,698,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 56.0% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its position in shares of Tesla by 53.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 40.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLA opened at $788.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $781.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 412.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $713.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $674.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $379.11 and a 12 month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.95, for a total value of $946,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.38, for a total value of $995,070.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,497 shares in the company, valued at $12,933,919.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,152 shares of company stock worth $63,920,737 over the last three months. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. KGI Securities began coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$900.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet raised Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $601.22.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

