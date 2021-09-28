Albion Financial Group UT Invests $5.32 Million in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 49,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,324,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the second quarter worth $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the second quarter worth $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 820.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 10,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total value of $1,219,648.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at $211,218.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total value of $78,080.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,411 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,620.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 283,467 shares of company stock valued at $31,877,536. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PAYX opened at $107.59 on Tuesday. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.00 and a fifty-two week high of $118.22. The firm has a market cap of $38.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.98 and a 200 day moving average of $105.56.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 8th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.84%.

A number of analysts have commented on PAYX shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.29.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

