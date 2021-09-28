Albion Financial Group UT Makes New $8.28 Million Investment in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 39,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,282,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth about $3,492,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth about $21,208,000. Tobam grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 74,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,582,000 after buying an additional 16,778 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 238.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 172,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,304,000 after buying an additional 121,487 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 603.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 21,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after buying an additional 18,517 shares during the period. 56.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $186.63 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $162.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.76 and a 12 month high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.58.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

