Albion Financial Group UT Purchases New Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,764 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,453,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Boston Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 4,714 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,725,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 42,034 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,217,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

MDT stock opened at $127.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $98.94 and a one year high of $135.89. The stock has a market cap of $170.88 billion, a PE ratio of 45.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.56.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%.

MDT has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.18.

In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 28,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total value of $3,810,419.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,301,728.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $6,812,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,775 shares of company stock valued at $12,685,433 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

