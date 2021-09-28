Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Holdings Raised by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,120 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.17% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $9,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 83.4% during the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 51.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $33.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.55. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $19.29 and a 52 week high of $38.92.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

