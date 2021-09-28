Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1706 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

Algonquin Power & Utilities has raised its dividend payment by 30.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a payout ratio of 91.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Algonquin Power & Utilities to earn $0.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.0%.

NYSE AQN opened at $15.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.62. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a one year low of $14.14 and a one year high of $17.86.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $527.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.52 million. Equities analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AQN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,524,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,596 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.57% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $52,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.27% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

