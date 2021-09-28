Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Receives $16.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.67.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AQN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AQN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 78,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,098,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,420,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,336,000 after buying an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. 42.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AQN opened at $15.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a one year low of $14.14 and a one year high of $17.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.37.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $527.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.52 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 33.35%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.1706 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.25%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

