Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Price Target Cut to $23.00

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 33.88% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Allegheny Technologies stock opened at $17.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.53 and a 200-day moving average of $21.04. Allegheny Technologies has a one year low of $8.24 and a one year high of $25.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.80.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 47.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $616.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATI. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,043,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 289,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 60.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 104.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 74,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 37,816 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,918,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $440,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,862 shares during the period.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

