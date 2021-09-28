Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Madison Wealth Management’s 4th Largest Position

Madison Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,849 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 4.3% of Madison Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,491,336 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,263,944,000 after acquiring an additional 58,462 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,105,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,493,416,000 after buying an additional 43,395 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Alphabet by 9.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,920,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,825,819,000 after buying an additional 326,300 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,818,123 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,556,798,000 after buying an additional 5,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,599,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,367,196,000 after acquiring an additional 56,572 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,496.99, for a total value of $119,855.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $36,327,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 489,766 shares of company stock worth $406,390,466. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

Shares of GOOG traded down $103.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,726.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,801.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,516.70. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,436.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,936.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

