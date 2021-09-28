Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,818,123 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,560 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.5% of Legal & General Group Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.27% of Alphabet worth $4,556,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Saban Cheryl bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,496.99, for a total transaction of $119,855.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,602.06, for a total value of $182,144.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,130,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,779,780,878.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 489,766 shares of company stock worth $406,390,466 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $107.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,723.00. The stock had a trading volume of 22,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,535. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,436.00 and a 52 week high of $2,936.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,801.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,516.70.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,087.17.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

