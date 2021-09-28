Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Tweedy Browne Co LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 937 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 8.7% of Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $311,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,785.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,433.23 and a twelve month high of $2,925.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,774.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,477.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,846.21.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

